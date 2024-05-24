Panama City podiatrist receives two life sentences for sexually abusing child

Daniel Feitz, 61, a well-known Panama City podiatrist, received two life sentences for sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl, according a release from the State Attorney's Office for the 14th Judicial Circuit.

According to a news release from the State Attorney's Office of the 14th Judicial Circuit, 61-year-old Daniel Feitz of Panama City was sentenced Thursday to serve two life sentences: one for the sexual battery of a child younger than 12, and another for lewd or lascivious molestation. He also received a 15-year sentence for lewd or lascivious exhibition.

"The jury's verdict in this case not only brings justice to the victim, but also gives her closure and the opportunity to move forward with her life in an meaningful way," prosecutor Frank Sullivan said in the release.

The release said Feitz, a local podiatrist and now designated sexual predator, was convicted on May 1.

The jury made its verdict after about an hour and a half of deliberation.

"Sullivan and prosecutor Morgan McAfee called seven witnesses, including the victim, during the two-day trail, proving (Feitz) committed the acts against the child when she was 10 years old," the release reads.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Daniel Feitz receives two life sentences for sexually abusing girl