Panama City Beach police gives update as spring break comes to a close

Mark Sheldon, mayor of Panama City Beach, addresses the media on Tuesday at the Panama City Beach Police Department during a news conference about spring break.

PANAMA CITY BEACH — Spring break 2024 is officially over. The Panama City Beach Police Department held a press conference on Tuesday to discuss the progress that the town has made during the past month and to review its security efforts as young people flocked to the beach.

There were no tragedies in Panama City Beach for spring break, and weapons charges were down 45 percent this year.

Bay County had double the number of high school students from the Atlanta area come to Panama City Beach for Spring Break, which caused some mayhem last week.

Eusebio Talamantez, chief of police of Panama City Beach, addresses the media on Tuesday.

"The (teenagers) are the biggest issue for us," said Panama City Beach Police Chief Eusebio Talamantez. "The reason for the juvenile disruption is the lack of parental supervision. If you are going to send your kid down here (for spring break), at least ensure they know how to act right."

The number of juvenile arrests increased by 41 percent from last year's spring break.

"We want to make sure families have a great experience visiting Panama City Beach," said Mayor Mark Sheldon. "If anyone wants to come here and act a fool, they will pay the consequences. We will lock those people up and hold them accountable for their actions."

Talamantez stated that he believes that crime is trending downward in Panama City Beach compared to two years ago. He credited the combined efforts of the Panama City Beach Police Department and the Bay County Sheriff's Office for the downward trend.

"The community partners and technology have allowed us to do a better job," said Talamantez. "I can't thank our community partners enough for working and building open communication with us."

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: PCB police holds Spring Break 2024 press conference