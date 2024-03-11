Palmetto mother, activist Tracey Washington dissatisfied with FDLE investigation

Breonte Johnson-Davis was eight days shy of his 37th birthday the night he was tased and suffered cardiac arrest during an incident with Palmetto Police back in November.

His mother, Palmetto resident, and community activist Tracey Washington, says she's had nothing but sleepless nights in the three months since. She’s publicly grieved the death of her oldest child while rallying for accountability and transparency from Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler. And she's publicly reprimanded the department for its actions.

Now, following the clearing of all four officers involved and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) subsequent investigation into the tasing death, Washington is expressing her dissatisfaction and frustration with the local law enforcement agency.

Her lack of sleep, her angst toward City of Palmetto officials and leaders, and consistent calls for answers from authorities came to a head in late February she said after the FDLE investigation concluded that officers did not use excessive force in deploying a Taser two times on her son before he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Breonte Johnson-Davis

Adding to an already traumatic road, Washington faces the unique challenge of being thrust into a segment of society who have lost children to police violence and brutality. However, many other mothers with similar journeys have opened up their community as Washington continues to grieve and fight for justice for her son.

During a recent trip with a small group of the mothers to commemorate what they call an "angel-versary", Washington was warmly brought into the fold of the group, she explained.

"The first thing they said to me when I met them was 'Ms. Tracey, you are so sweet. We are so sorry that you have to be a part of our club'," Washington said.

The 'club' of grieving mothers has been a new source of strength over the past several weeks for Washington. She was first introduced to a handful of women from around the country whose children had been killed in police custody over the past few years.

"What hurts me the most is the marching and the protests. We shouldn't have to hold marches to bring change," Washington said in an interview with the Herald Tribune last week.

Tracey Washington's son, Breonte Johnson-Davis, died after being tased by a Palmetto Police.

Washington spoke candidly about her journey over the past three months since her son's death.

She fills her time meeting with the 'club' of women and brainstorming ideas on policy changes, fundraising, and community resources. The work now keeps her going she says. Through it, she has found a group of women who not only understand her situation but can empathize with her over the magnitude of her loss and the work ahead to gain justice for her son.

Washington acknowledged that her son battled substance abuse and contends that officers were knowledgeable of Johnson-Davis' mental state upon arrival at the scene on the night of his death. Still, Washington said, officers showed a lack of concern for her son's life, which played a part in his tasing and death she believes.

Despite her loss, Washington is trudging forward with her mission to raise awareness and equip her community with resources that will help others, like her son, who battle mental health and substance abuse issues. She hopes the work and her story will prevent other mothers from losing their sons or daughters during encounters with law enforcement.

