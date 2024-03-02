FDLE investigation finds no wrongdoing in Taser use, death of Breonte Johnson-Davis

Protestors demand justice at a march for 36-year-old Breonte Johnson-Davis, who died after an incident involving the Palmetto Police Department on Nov. 1, 2023. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement recently concluded its investigation into the use of force in the encounter.

PALMETTO — Four months after an incident involving the Palmetto Police Department and Breonte Johnson-Davis, a 36-year-old Palmetto father who died after being detained on Nov. 2, 2023, a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation concluded that officers did not use excessive force in deploying a Taser two times on Davis before he was pronounced dead several hours later at a local hospital.

The Medical Examiner’s Office reported the cause of death was cardiac arrest and ruled the manner of death an accident. A toxicology report by the Medical Examiner’s Office as as part of the investigation said that a combination of methamphetamine drugs and mild heart disease were the determining factors in Davis’ death.

"The Medical Examiner found no connection between the application of the Taser and his death," said Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler.

The extended period between Davis' death and the results of the investigation roiled the community, which responded to the lack of information from police with protests and critical comments to city leaders at public meetings.

Family, friends, and community members had called for body cam footage, police reports and witness statements to be released, but Tyler declined as the FDLE investigation continued. He saw the results as a vindication of the approach.

"I expected that outcome, but I still knew it was important to have an independent review of that entire matter," Tyler told the Herald-Tribune Friday.

"I know it was a long few months. It is a long time to wait for answers, but I think, again, having that independent review is critical. A lot of people in the community, and people close to Breonte, especially his family, they are upset about it and I can understand that," Tyler said.

The three officers from the Palmetto department remain active on the force, Tyler said, and there is no record of discipline as a result of the encounter in the FDLE investigation documents provided by the chief.

Palmetto officers Caleb Cottom, Martin Ilimas, and Matthew Wilson along with a fourth officer, Julian Jackson of the Bradenton Police Department, were named in the FDLE investigation summary.

The 14-page report on the state agency's investigation also concluded that the officers' accounts of the incident aligned with witness accounts of the incident.

Palmetto Police were dispatched to a Circle K convenience store on 8th Avenue to assist with what they believed to be a substance abuse (Marchman Act) call, according to reports of the incident.

Davis encountered staff in a state of paranoia before fleeing the store and running into a police patrol car, where he was subdued after the use a Taser, according to the reports. Officers attempted to resuscitate Davis before EMS's arrival.

Video from police body cams shows that police encountered Davis around 2:15 a.m. and that he was subdued by the officers over approximately eight minutes. He was tased two times during the encounter before his cardiac arrest. Davis could be heard speaking incoherently for several seconds following the second tasing before losing consciousness.

Palmetto Police Department body camera footage screen shot of officers subdue Breonte Johnson-Davis following a Taser being deployed during the incident leading up to Davis' death on Nov. 2, 2023.

Davis' family began asking for a missing police report last December, one month after his death.

The FDLE concluded the investigation on Feb. 2 and the State Attorney's Office reviewed the findings before they were publicly released.

Davis' parents, Manatee County residents Tracy Washington and Willie Davis, begin rallying at Palmetto Police Department and Palmetto City Commission meetings on Jan. 7 seeking answers about their son’s death investigation.

The Herald-Tribune investigated reports on the use of force by Palmetto Police, finding that the agency deploys and uses Tasers at a higher rate than any other weapon or local agency of its size.

At a Jan. 22 Palmetto City Commission meeting, Tyler pushed back against the Herald-Tribune report concluding that the agency hadn't submitted a required quarterly report on the use of force in the incident to the FDLE. He contended the report had been submitted, though the publicly accessible database does not show the document.

Tyler said during an interview in his office in late January that he had submitted the required report, and produced a screenshot of the time stamp of submission from his administrative office dated early December 2023.

