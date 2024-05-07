Palm Springs helicopter search leads to arrest of man after firearm report

A Palm Springs welcome sign.

A sheriff's helicopter that could be seen flying near the intersection of Sunrise Way and Vista Chino in Palm Springs on Tuesday was being used to search for a person who displayed a gun after being asked to leave a business' property, according to Palm Springs Police.

At around 9:30 a.m., Palm Springs police sent a notification to residents stating that the helicopter was being used to assist with an ongoing investigation in the area. Lt. Gustavo Araiza said that investigation began after a group of people were allegedly seen loitering near a business and were asked to leave. One of those people then displayed a gun.

The area surrounding the intersection of Vista Chino and Sunrise Way is home to several businesses, including grocery stores and gas stations.

Araiza said officers eventually located and arrested a suspect, 32-year-old Kenneth Roy II Gardner. Araiza said the suspect fled the initial scene at Vista Chino and Sunrise and was located and arrested near Tahquitz and Avenida Caballeros.

He was arrested on suspicion of exhibiting a deadly weapon, possessing unlawful paraphernalia and a probation violation. He remained in custody as of Tuesday afternoon on a $50,000 bond.

