Palm Beach to lift seasonal restrictions on yard trash collection beginning Wednesday

Beginning Wednesday, the town will give residents and business owners an additional two days to set out their yard trash before the scheduled day of collection.

Relaxing the seasonal restrictions on the collection of yard trash allows items to be placed in the right-of-way up to three days before they are collected.

The town defines right-of-way as "adjacent to the property from which it came."

The summer collection schedule will run through Oct. 31, when seasonal restrictions will return. The town's new yard trash schedule can be accessed on the town's website or by calling the Public Works Department at 561-838-5440.

For Tuesday collection, residents can set out their trash the previous Saturday, Sunday or Monday.

Set-out days for Wednesday collection are Sunday, Monday and Tuesday; Thursday collection set-out days are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; and Friday collection set-out days are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The town also advises residents that:

• Yard vegetation can only result from trimming and pruning.

• Tree trimmings can be no longer than 8 feet long or 6 inches in diameter.

• Piles of debris cannot extend into the street more than 6 feet from the curb or edge of pavement.

• Yard trash cannot be left in plastic bags.

• Yard trash cannot be placed in alleyways, sidewalks, or over stormwater drainage grates, or within 6 feet of utility poles, fire hydrants, streetlight poles, or trees with lower-hanging branches.

• Stumps or logs will not be collected. Property owners are responsible for disposing of stumps or logs.

Special Collection Service is provided Fridays by advance appointment only for household waste not meeting the definitions for garbage or yard trash. These items may not be placed for collection in a garbage container and may not be placed in the street as yard trash.

A Special Collection Service is provided for the collection and disposal of large bulky items, such as appliances, furniture, packing crates and more. A fee applies for this service.

To schedule Special Collection, contact Public Works at 561-838‐5440. For more information, visit www.townofpalmbeach.com/819/Special-Collection-Service.

