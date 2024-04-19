Palm Beach issues reminder about rules for car carriers; violators could face fines

One of the signs that the Palm Beach season is drawing to a close is the sight of car carriers on the town's streets.

Many seasonal residents have their vehicles transported via these carriers at the start of the season and then again when they return to places north.

The town sent out an alert Thursday reminding residents and carrier operators that those oversized vehicles can't park just anywhere in town, and failure to follow the rules could result in fines.

Palm Beach allows car carriers to load and off-load vehicles only in the south parking lot of Phipps Ocean Park, 2201 S. Ocean Blvd.

If carriers are found blocking lanes of traffic, the vehicle owner and homeowner may receive a Code Enforcement Notice of Violation for violation of the right-of-way, or a traffic citation for violation of Florida Statutes related to stopping, standing, or parking prohibited in specified places, the town said.

Commercial loading and unloading/deliveries are allowed only from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Violations of this ordinance also could result in fines.

The town is encouraging residents to notify their auto transport carrier companies about the rules before the drivers arrive in Palm Beach.

To report violations, contact the Palm Beach Police Department’s non-emergency line at 561-838-5454.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Palm Beach issues reminder about rules for car carriers