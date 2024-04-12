Pair arrested for alleged abuse of 4-year-old girl, police say

Apr. 11—Two people were arrested for the alleged abuse of a 4-year-old girl in Live Oak, the Sutter County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

According to officials, at about 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday a call was received regarding suspected child abuse at a residence in the 9000 block of Maple Park in Live Oak. The person who reported the alleged abuse said the child had "significant facial injuries."

The alleged abuse reportedly took place at about 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The mother of the child, 38-year-old Christina Brokenbrough of Live Oak, was advised to call law enforcement, but failed to do so, the sheriff's department said.

At the residence, sheriff's deputies "confirmed the extremities of the juvenile's injuries" and the child was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville for treatment. She was later transported again to UC Davis Medical Center for "further assessment" of her "non-life threatening" injuries, officials said.

As of Thursday morning, the child was out of medical care and considered safe.

After an initial investigation, 27-year-old Jamahl Alqahhaar of Yuba City was identified as a suspect in the alleged abuse. According to officials, he allegedly fled the scene of the incident prior to the arrival of sheriff's department deputies. He was eventually located by a Sutter County detective in Biggs.

Officials said Alqahhaar was taken into custody and booked into Sutter County Jail with bail set at $1,000,000 for charges that include excessive force, corporal injury on a child, attempted murder, and child abuse with great bodily injury/death. His is scheduled to be arraigned at 2 p.m. on Friday.

Brokenbrough, the mother, was arrested with bail set at $50,000 and charged with corporal injury on a child and child abuse with great bodily injury/death, officials said. She also is scheduled to be arraigned at 2 p.m. on Friday.

The sheriff's office said the investigation into the alleged incident is still ongoing.