Package thief caught on camera stealing from southwest Atlanta home
Investigators with APD are asking for your help in identifying the suspect seen in the videos and photo.
On Monday, the suspect stole a package from a home on Campbellton Road Southwest.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
In the video, the suspect took the package and was seen leaving in a black Dodge Charger.
Police said anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).
TRENDING STORIES:
Family of 5 were headed home from church event when 4 were killed in crash on I-75
Gynecologist, 2 pharmacists, 10 drug dealers sentenced to prison in metro Atlanta pill mill bust
NY officer under investigation after ‘racist’ biscuits & gravy post against GA jailers
You do not have to give your name to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: