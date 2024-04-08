Pack of ‘wolf-type’ feral dogs rampages through community, California cops say

A “wolf-type” pack of feral dogs roaming a California community has killed another dog, sheriff’s officials reported.

Animal control officers are trying to trap the dogs, described as wolf-husky-malamute hybrids, in the Shingletown area, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said in an April 5 news release.

Deputies and animal control officers also are patrolling the area to look for the dogs, originally described as being “wolf-type” animals, officials said.

The dogs belonged to a local resident but have gone feral, deputies said. The owner turned one dog over to animal control but at least six more are roaming loose.

The owner has been cited for “having unlicensed and unvaccinated animals, strays, as well as kennel violations,” sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies have informed residents of their right to protect themselves, their pets and livestock, the release said.

Shingletown is about a 175-mile drive north from Sacramento.

Accused serial peeper caught sneaking onto roof of Monterey hotel, California cops say

Remains of man not seen for nearly a year found in remote wetlands, Utah cops say