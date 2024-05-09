PA Lottery tickets stolen from machine at Sheetz

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after he allegedly stole PA Lottery tickets from a vending machine at Sheetz.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police, on Wednesday around 7:30 p.m., officers were called to Sheetz on Kidder Street for a theft.

Officers said they learned the suspect, later identified as Marlin Bevan, 50, of Wilkes-Barre, removed a set of keys to access the Pennsylvania Lottery vending machine and fled the store.

Video surveillance caught the incident and police stated they identified Bevan as the suspect because he had prior encounters with law enforcement.

Officers noted they confirmed Bevan’s identity when he used his “My Sheetz Card” to purchase gas before the theft.

Charges will be filed against Bevan.

