PA GOP announces post-primary bus tour with statewide candidates

(Getty Images)

Pennsylvania’s primary election isn’t even in the rear-view mirror yet, but the Pennsylvania GOP is already gassing up the bus for the general.

The “Fight for Pennsylvania’s Future” bus tour featuring U.S. Senate candidate David McCormick, attorney general candidate Dave Sunday, Auditor General Tim DeFoor, and Treasurer Stacy Garrity will take place on April 24 and 25. All of the candidates have been endorsed by the Pennsylvania Republican Party.

The PAGOP emailed in a statement to the Capital-Star that the tour “offers voters from all regions of the Commonwealth their first opportunity, of the General Election, to connect face-to-face with our candidates and hear their plans first-hand.”

DeFoor, Garrity, and McCormick are unopposed for their respective nominations, while Sunday is facing state Rep. Craig Williams (R-Delaware) for the GOP nomination for attorney general.

The road trip will include six stops in two days with visits to Erie, Washington, and Altoona on Wednesday, and appearances in Harrisburg, Wilkes-Barre, and Media on Thursday.

Each region represents different factions of the Pennsylvania electorate: Altoona, Washington, and Wilkes-Barre are in more GOP-friendly counties, while Erie and Harrisburg are located in what are generally regarded as more “purple” counties. Media is in Democratic-leaning Delaware County.

In 2020, DeFoor won five of the counties on the bus tour, only losing Delaware County by just under 18 points. In 2020, Garrity won three and lost three of the counties they will be traveling in.

McCormick, who is the presumptive GOP nominee, announced a 67-county bus tour to meet with voters across the commonwealth in February. He’s trying to unseat U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.), who is also launching a weeklong bus tour of his own on April 20.

The Pennsylvania Democratic Party did not respond to a request for comment.

