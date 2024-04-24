Ozark Center Interns commit to future careers with signing day event

JOPLIN, Mo. — A handful of college interns took a large step in their professional careers, Tuesday evening.

It was signing day at Ozark Center – Hope Spring in Joplin where six Ozark Center interns were recognized for their outstanding work.

The soon-to-be-graduates signed commitments to return to the Ozark Center which is an entity of the Freeman Health System. They’ve agreed to pursue positions at various Ozark Center locations like Will’s Place, Hope Spring, and Turn Around Ranch after graduating with either a bachelor’s or master’s degree.

Alaina Morgan will be graduating from the University of Kansas with a master’s in social work in May. She says she’s still deciding what path within the center is best for her.

“I have actually interviewed with like three or four different places at Ozark Center, just because — I would 100-percent love to stay with New Directions but that’s just not where I’m gonna be right now, so I’m still trying to figure out where exactly I’m going to go,” said Morgan.

“We have created this to celebrate them — celebrate what they have done and their accomplishments — and then also to celebrate them joining Ozark Center,” said Shannon Dalton, Ozark Center Program Development Specialist.

Most signees will graduate in May and hope to be starting in their new roles in the coming months.

