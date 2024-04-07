Oxfordshire weekly round-up: 31 March - 5 April

Nuclear fusion is the process that gives the Sun its energy [Getty Images]

A story about a power plant capable of producing energy from nuclear fusion was among our most read this week in Oxfordshire.

A variety of local issues featured on the BBC News website, BBC Radio Oxford and South Today.

We have picked five stories to keep you up to date.

See 'remarkable' concealed Roman villa unearthed

A "remarkable" Roman villa has been unearthed on a housing development.

Archaeologists from the Red River Archaeology Group came across the complex while working on a Barratt and David Wilson Homes housing development at Brookside Meadows in Grove near Wantage, Oxfordshire.

The site sits on a landscape inhabited since the Bronze Age which has been described as "artefact-rich".

Author to walk Thames Path for rare condition

A best-selling author and her husband are set to walk the Thames Path to raise awareness of a rare neurological condition.

Raynor and Moth Winn start their 120-mile (193km), 12-day, challenge on 7 April from Folly Bridge, in Oxford.

Mr Winn was diagnosed with Corticobasal Degeneration (CBD) while walking the South West Coastal Path in 2013.

CBD is a rare condition that can cause gradually worsening problems with movement, speech and memory.

Keys for county's first Hindu temple handed over

Council leader Susan Brown handed over the keys to the site Court Place Farm, in Marston [BBC]

The keys to a county's first Hindu temple have been passed over during celebrations for Holi.

Members of Oxford Hindu Temple and Community Centre Project (OHTCCP) received the keys to the site at Court Place Farm, in Marston, from Oxford City Council leader Susan Brown.

Dr Gian Gopal, founding chairman of OHTCCP, said it was the "beginning of the end of chapter one".

Plans for the development of the site were given the go-ahead in July.

Mother struggles to get medication to 'function'

A mother is struggling to get hold of crucial medication for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), due to shortages.

Emma Redman from Tetsworth, Oxfordshire, said she and her daughter require the drug to help them function as they should on a daily basis.

ADHD Oxfordshire said they had heard of local issues with medication reviews.

The government said it had taken "swift action" to improve the supply.

Fusion power plant plan reaches 'major milestone'

Dr Nick Hawker is First Light Fusion's CEO [BBC]

A company has said it has reached a "major milestone" in its quest to design a power plant capable of producing energy from nuclear fusion.

First Light Fusion, in Yarnton, Oxfordshire, has increased the distance a projectile is fired into the fuel by more than ten times.

The company says the development is crucial to its design for a commercial power plant.

Mila Fitzgerald, a scientist at the company, called it an "exciting step".

Follow BBC South on Facebook, X, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2240.