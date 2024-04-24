Oxford man shot by police in Mexico gets nearly 2 years in prison

Apr. 23—PORTLAND — An Oxford man who was shot by police after aiming a pistol at them in 2022 was sentenced Friday to 20 months in federal prison for being a felon with a gun.

Brandon Dearborn, 31, appeared in U.S. District Court where a judge also sentenced him to three years of supervised release after he serves his prison term.

Dearborn pleaded guilty in January to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

On Aug. 31, 2022, a 911 caller reported seeing a man with a gun outside an apartment building in Mexico, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Johnathan Nathans.

Law enforcement officers found Dearborn with a gun in his hand. They ordered him to drop the weapon.

Instead of complying with their order, Dearborn urged the officers to shoot him and raised the pistol toward them, prompting the officers to fire, shooting him multiple times, according to prosecutors.

Dearborn had been holding a loaded Ruger Model SR22, a .22-caliber semiautomatic pistol, and seven rounds of .22-caliber ammunition, Nathans wrote in court documents.

At the time of his arrest, Dearborn knew he was barred from having any firearms or ammunition, having been convicted of the felony of unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs on Oct. 26, 2020, in Oxford County Superior Court in Paris. He was sentenced to three years in prison with all of that time suspended except for six months.

At a Paris court hearing, Dearborn was asked by the judge: "And do you understand that as a felon, you will never again have the right to use or possess a firearm at any time for any reason?"

Dearborn answered "Yes," according to Nathans.

During his supervised release, Dearborn must participate in mental health treatment, as directed by his supervising officer, until he's released from the program by that officer.

He is barred from having any alcohol or controlled substance or intoxicant and he'll have to participate in a program of drug and alcohol abuse therapy to his supervising officer's satisfaction, including testing.

Dearborn may not have any contact with people drinking alcohol and he may not frequent any businesses primarily engaged in serving alcohol.

He is prohibited from owning and having any guns or other dangerous weapons or knowingly be, at any time, in the company of anyone he knows has a gun or other dangerous weapons.

