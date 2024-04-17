Owner of popular Springfield restaurant faces up to 3 years in prison

A Springfield restaurant owner pleaded guilty in federal court earlier this month to concealment of a felony in connection with wire fraud and false statements on loan applications.

Omar Hernandez-Lopez, 39, the owner of El Tapatio de Jalisco Inc., a company doing business as La Fiesta Grande, 2830 Stevenson Drive, faces up to three years in prison, a $250,000 fine and restitution as ordered by the court.

The guilty plea is pending before U.S. District Court Judge Sue Myerscough. Sentencing for Hernandez-Lopez is scheduled for August 29 at the Paul Findley Federal Building & U.S. Courthouse.

Hernandez-Lopez was indicted in late 2020.

In court, Hernandez-Lopez admitted that for about a year he concealed the fraudulent nature of several falsified documents that were submitted to loan providers.

Two fraudulent loan packages were submitted in an attempt to obtain a business loan for La Fiesta Grande. The other two fraudulent loan packages were submitted in a successful attempt to obtain a home mortgage loan.

Hernandez-Lopez was aware of the submission of fraudulent documents and took steps to conceal their fraudulent nature from the loan companies and law enforcement.

Hernandez-Lopez remains free pending sentencing.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sierra Senor-Moore and Tanner Jacobs are representing the government in the prosecution.

