'In their own political best interest': High-profile GOP groupies flock to NYC to trash Trump trial
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
After prosecutors wrapped up their questioning of former Trump fixer Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's attorneys got their chance to begin cross-examining him. Plus, another parade of Republicans flocks to New York to publicly support the first former president to be a criminal defendant. Barbara McQuade, Carol Leonnig, and Glenn Kirschner join Stephanie Ruhle to talk Tuesday's developments in the Trump trial.