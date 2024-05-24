Oversized load convoy to travel through Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An oversized/ overweight load is expected to cause delays in the Big Country for the next couple of days.

The convoy stopped for the day on US 183 in Brown County due to expected traffic from graduation and the holiday weekend. It will resume at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 25.

The convoy consists of pilot cars and police escorts and is traveling at about 10 miles per hour. It is expected to reach US 67 by 9:00 a.m. and then travel west through Brownwood and north on SH 279.

Sometime on Saturday, the convoy will stop along SH 279 for the weekend and then continue its route on Tuesday morning. It will continue its journey through Callahan County next week.

TxDOT has shared that this schedule is approximate and may vary due to unforeseen delays, such as weather or equipment issues. Drivers are urged to be cautious and patient when coming across this convoy.

