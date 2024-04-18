Over 9 pounds of cocaine and more seized during ‘significant’ drug bust, SC cops say

Two men were arrested after multiple varieties and mass quantities of drugs were seized in a “significant” South Carolina bust, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

On April 9, members of the Greenville County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit raided an apartment and disrupted a drug trafficking operation, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The apartment is in a complex at 201 Carolina Point Parkway, according to the release. That’s near the junction of Interstate 85 and Interstate 385.

Marijuana, crack and meth were seized during a drug bust.

During a search of the apartment, investigators found a substantial quantity of drugs, the sheriff’s office said. That included:

▪ More than 9 pounds of cocaine

▪ More than 3.34 pounds of methamphetamine

▪ Approximately 5,500 pressed blue fentanyl pills weighing 1.44 pounds

▪ 26 grams of crack cocaine

▪ More than 13 pounds of marijuana

In addition to the drugs, investigators also seized a gun, a vehicle and more than $91,000 in cash, according to the release.

A pair of 38-year-old men, Rodney Lamont Carter Jr. and Tavarius Joe Henderson-Smith, each were arrested on a cocaine trafficking charge, the sheriff’s office said.

Carter, whose residence is listed as the apartment that was searched, was also charged three weapons crime as well as a count of trafficking meth (or cocaine base), arrest warrants show.

