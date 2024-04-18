Over 9 pounds of cocaine and more seized during ‘significant’ drug bust, SC cops say

Noah Feit
·1 min read

Two men were arrested after multiple varieties and mass quantities of drugs were seized in a “significant” South Carolina bust, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

On April 9, members of the Greenville County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit raided an apartment and disrupted a drug trafficking operation, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The apartment is in a complex at 201 Carolina Point Parkway, according to the release. That’s near the junction of Interstate 85 and Interstate 385.

Marijuana, crack and meth were seized during a drug bust.
During a search of the apartment, investigators found a substantial quantity of drugs, the sheriff’s office said. That included:

More than 9 pounds of cocaine

More than 3.34 pounds of methamphetamine

Approximately 5,500 pressed blue fentanyl pills weighing 1.44 pounds

26 grams of crack cocaine

More than 13 pounds of marijuana

In addition to the drugs, investigators also seized a gun, a vehicle and more than $91,000 in cash, according to the release.

A pair of 38-year-old men, Rodney Lamont Carter Jr. and Tavarius Joe Henderson-Smith, each were arrested on a cocaine trafficking charge, the sheriff’s office said.

Carter, whose residence is listed as the apartment that was searched, was also charged three weapons crime as well as a count of trafficking meth (or cocaine base), arrest warrants show.

More than 9 pounds of cocaine was seized during a drug bust in South Carolina.
