Over 600 apartments could be coming to this developing corner of far north Fort Worth

A Dallas-based developer wants to build apartments in far north Fort Worth.

Direct Retail Partners is asking the city to rezone 20.4 acres at 311 E. Bonds Ranch Road to allow for up to 652 apartments, which could sit atop commercial space on the ground floor.

These apartments would be in the interior of the 41.8 acre site with a 11.4 acre strip along Bonds Ranch Road remaining zoned for commercial uses like restaurants or clothing stores.

The developer is also setting aside 10 acres at the corner of Hillshire Drive and Blue Mound Road for an early childhood learning center.

The property sits just east of the intersection of U.S. 287 and Bonds Ranch Road. It is next to the property slated to be home to a new Kroger, and near land owned by San Antonio-based grocery chain H-E-B.

Residents in far north Fort Worth have been wary of dense development, arguing that the streets can’t handle the influx of new residents.

Most of the traffic is west of U.S. 287 where a network of housing developments collide with two-lane country roads and railroad tracks. The federal government awarded the Texas Transportation Department $17.2 million in June 2023 to build a bridge over the tracks near Bonds Ranch Road and U.S. 287. Work is scheduled to begin in 2026.

Those traffic concerns are warranted, but this project is east of U.S. 287 and has more options for residents rather than just relying on the highway, said Rusty Fuller, president of the North Fort Worth Alliance.

The company is developing a retail, apartment and office complex in Flower Mound called “The Point” and has developments in Corpus Cristi, Texas and Tulsa, Oklahoma, according to its website.

The City Council will vote on the zoning change at its 6 p.m. meeting on May 14.