Over 50 vehicles seized as crackdown on toll evaders, ghost vehicles continue: MTA

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The MTA has continued to crack down on toll evaders and ghost vehicles in New York City. The agency announced that over 50 vehicles were seized on Wednesday.

Officers seized 57 vehicles at the Cross Bay Veterans Memorial Bridge, Marine Parkway-Gil Hodges Bridge, George Washington Bridge, Goethals Bridge and Bayonne Bridge. According to the MTA, the vehicles were seized for “unpaid tolls, unregistered vehicles, and suspended licenses, among other traffic infractions.”

The stops resulted in 19 people being arrested and 100 tickets given.

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in New York City and Washington, D.C. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here, and follow him on X and Facebook @OfficialRizk. Get in touch at jonathan.rizk@pix11.com.

