Over 30 candidates qualify for Aug. 1 election in Rutherford County

Voters will be electing candidates to Rutherford County and Murfreesboro offices and a judicial office Aug. 1.

The Aug. 1 Election Day also includes primaries for candidates seeking party nominations for offices in the Tennessee General Assembly and U.S. Congress.

Rutherford County candidates who won primaries March 5 qualified in December. Other candidates competing in nonpartisan elections have a noon April 4 deadline to qualify for the Aug. 1 election.

Who's qualified for Aug. 1 election

16th Judicial District for Rutherford and Cannon counties

Circuit Court Judge, Division I: Terry Fann, incumbent independent

Murfreesboro City Council, three seats elected at large as independents

Murfreesboro City Council: Bill Shacklett, incumbent vice mayor; Kirt Wade, incumbent; Shawn Wright, incumbent; Kelly Northcutt

Murfreesboro City School Boars, four seats elected at large

Murfreesboro City School Board: Butch Campbell, incumbent chairman, independent; Jimmy Richardson III, incumbent vice chairman, independent; David Settles, incumbent, independent; Jeanette Price, independent

Rutherford County Board of Education

Rutherford County Board of Education Zone 2: Stan Vaught, Republican nominee; Robert C. Brooks, independent; John M. Duncan, independent

Rutherford County Board of Education Zone 3: Caleb Tidwell, incumbent Republican nominee; Tiffany Fee, Democrat; Lorri Johnson, independent

Rutherford County Board of Education Zone 5: Claire Maxwell, unopposed Republican incumbent and vice chairwoman

Rutherford County Board of Education Zone 6: William "Butch" Vaughn, unopposed Republican nominee

Rutherford County Road Board for nonpartisan elections

Rutherford County Road Board Zone 2: Keith Bratcher, independent incumbent

Rutherford County Road Board Zone 3: Michael Shirley, independent incumbent

Rutherford County Road Board Zone 5: Michael Anderson, independent incumbent

Rutherford County Road Board Zone 6: Paul Johnson, independent incumbent

Rutherford County Highway Superintendent

Highway superintendent: Greg Brooks, unopposed Republican incumbent

Rutherford County Property Assessor

Property Assessor: Rob Mitchell, unopposed Republican incumbent

State primaries for Tennessee General Assembly seats

State House of Representatives District 13: Robert Stevens, incumbent Republican; Jami Averwater, Republican; Jonathan Yancey, Democrat

State House of Representatives District 34: Tim Rudd, incumbent Republican; Tucker Marcum, Republican; Amelia Pant, Democrat

State House of Representatives District 37: Charlie Baum, incumbent Republican; Cheri Brown, Democrat

State House of Representatives District District 48: Bryan Terry, Republican incumbent; Matt Ferry, Democrat

State House of Representatives District 49: Mike Sparks, incumbent Republican; Luke Howard, Democrat; Luis Mata, Democrat

State Senate District 14: Shane Reeves, incumbent Republican; E.R. Smith, Democrat

State party officers

Democratic State Executive Committee, District 14: Matt Ferry

Federal primaries

U.S. House of Representatives 4th Congressional District: Joseph Serafin Doctora, Republican

