Over 30 candidates qualify for Aug. 1 election in Rutherford County
Voters will be electing candidates to Rutherford County and Murfreesboro offices and a judicial office Aug. 1.
The Aug. 1 Election Day also includes primaries for candidates seeking party nominations for offices in the Tennessee General Assembly and U.S. Congress.
Rutherford County candidates who won primaries March 5 qualified in December. Other candidates competing in nonpartisan elections have a noon April 4 deadline to qualify for the Aug. 1 election.
The Daily News Journal will be updating this story.
Who's qualified for Aug. 1 election
16th Judicial District for Rutherford and Cannon counties
Circuit Court Judge, Division I: Terry Fann, incumbent independent
Murfreesboro City Council, three seats elected at large as independents
Murfreesboro City Council: Bill Shacklett, incumbent vice mayor; Kirt Wade, incumbent; Shawn Wright, incumbent; Kelly Northcutt
Murfreesboro City School Boars, four seats elected at large
Murfreesboro City School Board: Butch Campbell, incumbent chairman, independent; Jimmy Richardson III, incumbent vice chairman, independent; David Settles, incumbent, independent; Jeanette Price, independent
Rutherford County Board of Education
Rutherford County Board of Education Zone 2: Stan Vaught, Republican nominee; Robert C. Brooks, independent; John M. Duncan, independent
Rutherford County Board of Education Zone 3: Caleb Tidwell, incumbent Republican nominee; Tiffany Fee, Democrat; Lorri Johnson, independent
Rutherford County Board of Education Zone 5: Claire Maxwell, unopposed Republican incumbent and vice chairwoman
Rutherford County Board of Education Zone 6: William "Butch" Vaughn, unopposed Republican nominee
Rutherford County Road Board for nonpartisan elections
Rutherford County Road Board Zone 2: Keith Bratcher, independent incumbent
Rutherford County Road Board Zone 3: Michael Shirley, independent incumbent
Rutherford County Road Board Zone 5: Michael Anderson, independent incumbent
Rutherford County Road Board Zone 6: Paul Johnson, independent incumbent
Rutherford County Highway Superintendent
Highway superintendent: Greg Brooks, unopposed Republican incumbent
Rutherford County Property Assessor
Property Assessor: Rob Mitchell, unopposed Republican incumbent
State primaries for Tennessee General Assembly seats
State House of Representatives District 13: Robert Stevens, incumbent Republican; Jami Averwater, Republican; Jonathan Yancey, Democrat
State House of Representatives District 34: Tim Rudd, incumbent Republican; Tucker Marcum, Republican; Amelia Pant, Democrat
State House of Representatives District 37: Charlie Baum, incumbent Republican; Cheri Brown, Democrat
State House of Representatives District District 48: Bryan Terry, Republican incumbent; Matt Ferry, Democrat
State House of Representatives District 49: Mike Sparks, incumbent Republican; Luke Howard, Democrat; Luis Mata, Democrat
State Senate District 14: Shane Reeves, incumbent Republican; E.R. Smith, Democrat
State party officers
Democratic State Executive Committee, District 14: Matt Ferry
Federal primaries
U.S. House of Representatives 4th Congressional District: Joseph Serafin Doctora, Republican
