What Rutherford County Election counts show
The Rutherford County Commission posted the following early voting results:
Republican primary
Property Assessor
Rob Mitchell, incumbent: 5,873
Virgil Gammon: 3,007
Note: GOP winner will face no qualifying competition in Aug. 1 election.
Rutherford County Board of Education Zone 6
Butch Vaughn: 1,013
Chase Williams: 306
Note: GOP winner will face no qualifying competition in Aug. 1 election.
Rutherford County Board of Education Zone 2
Stan Vaught: 616
Nicholas Rourke: 281
Note: GOP winner will face independents Robert Brooks and John Duncan in Aug. 1 election
Rutherford County Board of Education Zone 3
Caleb Tidwell, incumbent: 1,064
Tim Holden: 579
Note: GOP winner will face Democrat Tiffany Fee and independent Lorri Johnson in Aug. 1 election
Rutherford County Board of Education Zone 5
Claire Maxwell, incumbent: 682
Note: Maxwell is unopposed in primary and Aug. 1 election.
Rutherford County Highway Superintendent
Greg Brooks: 7,894
Note: Brooks is unopposed in primary and Aug. 1 election.
President
Donald Trump: 7,363
Nikki Haley: 2,182
Ron DeSantis: 170
Chris Christy: 56
Vivek Ramaswamy: 43
Smyrna referendum
Should Smyrna government eliminate town's General Sessions Court and transfer criminal cases to Rutherford County General Sessions Courts in downtown Murfreesboro?
No: 1,817
Yes: 629
Democratic primary
President
Joe Biden, incumbent: 2,004
Note: No other Democrat listed on ballot
Rutherford County Board of Education Zone 3
Tiffany Fee: 213
Note: Fee is unopposed in Democratic primary. She'll face independent Lorri Johnson, and winner of Republican primary between Caleb Tidwell and Tim Holden in the Aug. 1 election.
2024 Election dates
March 5: Primary for U.S. President, Rutherford County property assessor and highway superintendent, and seats for the county and Murfreesboro school boards
Aug. 1: election for county and Murfreesboro offices and primaries for state and federal offices
Nov. 5: Election Day for president, and other offices for federal, state, Smyrna, La Vergne and Eagleville governments
Source: Rutherford County Election Commission
