What Rutherford County Election counts show

The Rutherford County Commission posted the following early voting results:

Republican primary

Property Assessor

Rob Mitchell, incumbent: 5,873

Virgil Gammon: 3,007

Note: GOP winner will face no qualifying competition in Aug. 1 election.

Rutherford County Board of Education Zone 6

Butch Vaughn: 1,013

Chase Williams: 306

Note: GOP winner will face no qualifying competition in Aug. 1 election.

Rutherford County Board of Education Zone 2

Stan Vaught: 616

Nicholas Rourke: 281

Note: GOP winner will face independents Robert Brooks and John Duncan in Aug. 1 election

Rutherford County Board of Education Zone 3

Caleb Tidwell, incumbent: 1,064

Tim Holden: 579

Note: GOP winner will face Democrat Tiffany Fee and independent Lorri Johnson in Aug. 1 election

Rutherford County Board of Education Zone 5

Claire Maxwell, incumbent: 682

Note: Maxwell is unopposed in primary and Aug. 1 election.

Rutherford County Highway Superintendent

Greg Brooks: 7,894

Note: Brooks is unopposed in primary and Aug. 1 election.

President

Donald Trump: 7,363

Nikki Haley: 2,182

Ron DeSantis: 170

Chris Christy: 56

Vivek Ramaswamy: 43

Smyrna referendum

Should Smyrna government eliminate town's General Sessions Court and transfer criminal cases to Rutherford County General Sessions Courts in downtown Murfreesboro?

No: 1,817

Yes: 629

Democratic primary

President

Joe Biden, incumbent: 2,004

Note: No other Democrat listed on ballot

Rutherford County Board of Education Zone 3

Tiffany Fee: 213

Note: Fee is unopposed in Democratic primary. She'll face independent Lorri Johnson, and winner of Republican primary between Caleb Tidwell and Tim Holden in the Aug. 1 election.

2024 Election dates

March 5 : Primary for U.S. President, Rutherford County property assessor and highway superintendent, and seats for the county and Murfreesboro school boards

Aug. 1: election for county and Murfreesboro offices and primaries for state and federal offices

Nov. 5: Election Day for president, and other offices for federal, state, Smyrna, La Vergne and Eagleville governments

Source: Rutherford County Election Commission

