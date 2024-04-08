‘Over 20 times’: Man accused of hitting pedestrian twice with SUV and brutal assault with brick

A 45-year-old Brockton man was held without bail after being accused of striking and killing a pedestrian in Brockton over the weekend and then hitting the victim with a brick in the head over 20 times.

Vasco Semedo wore handcuffs as he faced a judge during his arraignment on Monday, and listened through an interpreter as a prosecutor detailed a bloody and brutal attack on pedestrian Stuart Smith, 50, who died of injuries he suffered after Saturday’s incident.

Semedo was behind the wheel of a blue Toyota RAV 4 and hit Smith twice with his SUV on North Main Street on Saturday morning before getting out of the vehicle and attacking Smith with a brick, Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague said in court.

Both the pedestrian crash and the brick attack were captured on surveillance video, after Semedo had accelerated his SUV twice, appearing to have hit Smith with the vehicle intentionally, Sprague said. Some debris fell onto the SUV after it struck a building nearby.

That’s when, according to Sprague, Semedo unleashed a violent assault on the victim as he lay injured on the ground until bystanders intervened.

“He got out of the car. He took a brick off the hood of the car. He went over to where the victim was laying on the ground, and struck him in the head with that brick over 20 times,” Sprague said. “Bystanders had to pull him away. He fought back against the bystanders. Several times he tried to get back into his car, but the bystanders would not let him leave the scene.”

Semedo was arrested at the scene and brought to the police station for booking. There, he told officers he had been out with friends at a bar drinking the night before, and had arrived home at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday, Sprague said.

Hours later, at 7 a.m., he told police he left his home to go to work. He told police that he tried to park his car in front of the homeless shelter at 54 North Main St., and then he gave several different versions of the pedestrian crash to police, Sprague said.

First, Semedo told police that “he accidentally hit the gas on his vehicle and struck either a person or a dog,” Sprague said. “Then he changed that and said it was a woman that he struck, and then changed that to say it was a doll he had struck.”

Semedo then told investigators that “he didn’t know person he had hit but he had seen the person a few times in the past,” Sprague said. In yet another account, Semedo told police he accidentally hit the gas and hit a blue metal pole.

During his interview with police, Semedo had “blood on his clothing and his hands” and when they asked about this, ‘He froze initially, then he said ‘Made a mistake,’ and then he said that the blood was from the person that he hit with his car,” Sprague said.

Semedo striking the man with a brick to police, the prosecutor said. Police found Smith unresponsive on the pavement in front of the RAV4. Neighbors said Smith lived nearby in a boarding house.

Investigators obtained surveillance footage showing Smith, the victim, walking along the sidewalk. According to Sprague, Semedo’s car turns left on North Main Street, stops, and appears to let Smith pass by.

“As the victim is about to clear the car, Semedo accelerates, and appears to purposely hit the victim,” Sprague said. “The victim lands in the parking lot, and the car then goes and strikes a metal pole to the right.”

Then, Semedo opened the driver’s side door and closed in quickly “and reverses the vehicle. At that time, smith gets up and walking and stumbling towards the building, appearing injured or dazed,” Sprague said.

“At that point in time Semedo “drove his vehicle directly at the victim as (the victim) ran away from the car, striking him for a second time,” Sprague said. He then allegedly got out of the SUV and attacked Smith with a brick.

A Toyota RAV4 with front-end damage was seen at the crash scene on Saturday, parked in a parking lot in an area surrounded by yellow police tape. A building was also damaged and a utility pole knocked over.

Prosecutors said Semedo does not appear to have a prior criminal record. A native of Cape Verde, he has been in the United States lawfully for about two years, Sprague said.

The pedestrian death in Brockton is the latest fatal crash involving a pedestrian and apparent road rage in Massachusetts.

Over the weekend, 26-year-old Destini Decoff died of her injuries after authorities said a driver struck her during an apparent road rage incident near a pub in Hopkinton last week. Ryan Sweatt, 36, of Milford is accused of striking Decoff with his car near Cornell’s Irish Pub on Hayden Rowe Street in Hopkinton around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Semedo is due back in court on May 14.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

