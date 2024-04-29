Over 100 guns surrendered at Stockton gun buyback event

(FOX40.COM) — Over 100 guns were turned in at a gun buyback event, according to the Stockton Police Department.

“It was a successful turn out with 113 firearms turned in,” SPD said in a post on social media. “The majority of the firearms were legally owned, however, they were no longer wanted and had since been unsafely stored.”

Stockton police said they hosted the event to collect guns that were no longer wanted, to prevent them from landing in the wrong hands and turning into crime guns if they are stolen during burglaries.

