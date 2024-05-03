Over 100 arrested in Southern California drug bust operation

Over 100 people were arrested during a massive drug bust operation in Southern California.

The undercover bust targeted the Magnolia Avenue corridor, between Van Buren Boulevard and Pierce Street in Riverside, according to the Riverside Police Department.

The multi-day effort, called “Operation Street Sweeper,” stemmed from “increased criminal activity and complaints from community members and businesses,” police said.

Over a three-week period, 46 people were seen buying a variety of illegal narcotics including methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, PCP and Psilocybin mushrooms.

In a three-day operation, 44 drug dealers were identified and 33 of them were arrested for narcotics sales violations.

With help from nearby agencies, 71 additional suspects were also arrested for multiple charges including:

32 misdemeanor arrests were made for trespassing, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal possession of controlled substances

21 outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrants for shoplifting, petty theft, trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of controlled substances, and being under the influence of a controlled substance

15 arrests for violation of parole, probation, and post-release community supervision

3 outstanding felony arrest warrants

3 probation searches were conducted at local motel rooms

2 search warrants were served at local residences

Police arrested 104 people during an undercover multi-day drug bust operation in Riverside County. (Riverside Police Department)

A total of 104 people were arrested during the large-scale bust. Most of the people arrested claimed to be homeless or living in various motels along Magnolia Avenue, officers said.

During a probation search of a motel room, police discovered a woman who was wanted for a 2022 felony drunk-driving crash that critically injured two women and a 4-year-old boy.

Inside her motel room was also a man with an outstanding warrant for burglary. Police discovered the man possessed several thousand dollars worth of stolen merchandise as well.

Since the arrests, medical aid and police calls for incidents along the Magnolia Avenue corridor “immediately and significantly decreased as a result,” authorities said.

“This wasn’t a one-and-done operation, and our enforcement efforts will continue until our community members, businesses, and visitors feel a constant sense of safety in Riverside,” said Larry V. Gonzalez, Riverside Police Chief.

“The Riverside Police Department will continue its directed enforcement and efforts to investigate those engaged in the trafficking and sale of illicit drugs within our neighborhoods, amongst other crimes affecting the safety of community members,” the police department said.

The public can submit tips about illegal drug activity by calling Riverside police at 951-354-2007.

Information can also be submitted through the “Atlas 1” mobile app by using the “Send a Message” feature. App downloads for Apple devices can be found here. Android device downloads can be found here.

