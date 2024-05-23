Over 1,000 people lose power in the Bronx after fast-moving storm: Con Edison

RIVERDALE, The Bronx (PIX11) – At least 1,375 people lost power in the Bronx Thursday after a fast-moving storm struck the tri-state area, according to Con Edison.

The outage, due to downed wires, was reported in the Riverdale neighborhood.

NYC building struck by lightning, 1 injured: FDNY

Crews are making repairs and power is expected to be restored by 3 p.m., according to Con Edison.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.