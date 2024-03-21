Outdoor kitchen customers burned after Naples salesman took cash, sheriff says

A former Naples sales manager awaits extradition back to Collier County to face felony charges after authorities say he scammed nearly two dozen customers out of thousands of dollars in deposits they paid for outdoor kitchens.

An investigation from the Collier County Sheriff's Office claims Floyd Wiley Stuck, 38, defrauded his former employer, Chadwick Outdoor Kitchens, 1826 Trade Center Way, and 23 customers for a total of $363,606.52 between March 15, 2021, and July 9, 2021.

Detectives said Stuck utilized his position as a sales manager at the business by misleading and enticing the victims to pay in cash by offering a 10% discount on their outdoor kitchens, without the knowledge or permission of the owner.

The sheriff's office said it included wire transfers, banking transfers, online fund transfers, U.S. currency and checks made payable to “Cash.” Authorities said all the stolen funds were verified as crediting the bank accounts of CODK LLC and Stuck.

Authorities said Stuck was identified as the only owner and authorized signer on both accounts, making him the sole beneficiary. Since Stuck provided the business name of CODK LLC, the victims believed it belonged to Chadwick Outdoor Kitchens.

Chadwick Outdoor Kitchens also suffered a financial loss. The company didn't immediately respond Thursday afternoon to an inquiry about the financial loss.

The sheriff's office said detectives submitted an arrest warrant affidavit to the State Attorney's Office for review, which was recently approved, charging Stuck with scheme to defraud and grand theft more than $100,000.

Detectives located Stuck at the Roxbury Correctional Institution, in Hagerstown, Maryland, where he is serving a sentence for armed robbery, arson threat and placing a fake explosive device. The sheriff's office said Stuck will be extradited to Collier County.

No court records were immediately available for Stuck on Thursday afternoon.

