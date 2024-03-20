SWFL Crime Stopper increases cold case cash rewards to $5,000 from $3,000

Local authorities say they hope a bump in cash reward amounts for anonymous tips in cold cases will yield to more people behind bars and more victims' families finding closure.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers on Tuesday announced it's raising cash rewards for tipsters who lead to arrests to $5,000 from $3,000. Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades counties comprise the region.

"There really isn’t a time 'limit' that defines a cold case," Trish Routte, manager at Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, told The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. "It’s defined by law enforcement as a case in which all leads have been exhausted."

Routte said there are approximately 400 cold cases in the region and added that the Southwest Florida region is the only jurisdiction raising the amount in cash rewards.

How does SWFL Crime Stoppers fund cash rewards?

Routte said funding comes from criminals and includes assessed court fees, among which is a $20 fee for Crime Stoppers.

"We get about $16 of that back in the form of a grant, which is administered by the Office of the Attorney General in Tallahassee," Routte said. "So we are essentially using bad guys money to put more bad guys behind bars. It’s a win-win in every sense of the word."

What's the total local budget?

Routte said that, on average, they pay out roughly $100,000 every year in tips. Their total budget is just less than $200,000.

Last year, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers led to 215 arrests, cleared 361 cases and approved $66,075 in cash rewards.

Since the 1981 inception of the Southwest Florida chapter, tips have led to the clearance of more than 21,000 criminal cases, with over $2.3 million in rewards paid and $19.6 million in drugs and stolen property seized, Routte said.

Routte said the biggest recent case that led to an arrest was a Hendry County hit-and-run death of a teenager.

She added that tips range from homicides to vandalism in the schools "and pretty much everything in between."

How can you submit a tip?

Tipsters may submit information by calling 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or online through Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers' page.

