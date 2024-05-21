Otto Bremer Trust awards grant to Evergreen Youth and Family Services

May 20—BEMIDJI — Evergreen Youth and Family Services has received a grant from the Otto Bremer Trust to support vulnerable youth and families.

The grant will enable Evergreen to continue providing essential services to those in need, fostering a sense of connection and hope during their times of crisis.

The funding will go toward core mission support to ensure that Evergreen is able to continue providing youth with basic needs, emergency shelter and housing resources and ensure that those facing homelessness or instability have a safe haven and access to essential support services such as mental health therapy, life coaching, family support, independent living skills training, transportation and other vital resources, a release said.

"Evergreen Youth and Family Services offers the community's most vulnerable youth and families a sense of connection in their time of crisis," Charlotte S. Johnson, co-CEO and trustee of Otto Bremer Trust, said in the release. "While supporting this organization ensures the ongoing availability of emergency shelter and housing resources, it also offers people hope for their future through family counseling, therapy and life skills training."

This partnership exemplifies the collaborative efforts needed to address the complex challenges facing the community. With the support of the Otto Bremer Trust, Evergreen is poised to make an even greater impact, providing tangible assistance and instilling hope in the hearts of those they serve, the release said.

The Otto Bremer Trust is a private charitable trust based in St. Paul, Minn. Created in 1944 by Otto Bremer, it is committed to supporting a better quality of life for residents of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota and Wisconsin. It is renowned for its dedication to empowering organizations that uplift communities.

"Evergreen extends heartfelt gratitude to the Otto Bremer Trust for their unwavering commitment to creating positive change, and they look forward to continuing their shared mission of building a stronger, more resilient community," the release said.