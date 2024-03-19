OTC considers tuition increase for next year to fund raises, cover increased expenses

Hal Higdon, chancellor of Ozarks Technical Community College, during an OTC Board of Trustees meeting in August 2023.

Tuition for students who live in the Ozarks Technical Community College taxing district could go up by $3 or $4 a credit hour next year, depending on the type of course, under a proposal the OTC Board of Trustees will consider at its meeting Wednesday.

If approved, the increase — which would range as high as $5 to $7 more per credit hour for students who are international, from a state other than Missouri, or outside the OTC taxing district — will be effective June 1.

In all, the changes are expected to generate an additional $1 million for operating expenses during the coming year.

OTC Chancellor Hal Higdon said the proposed tuition increases tally 3% or less, which is below the level of inflation for the prior year.

"This will allow us to do new programs and then also do a modest (pay) increase for employees," he said.

In a Monday interview, Higdon said the additional funds will cover the expected increase in utility and insurance costs.

Gov. Mike Parson proposed a 3% increase in core appropriations for higher education. Higdon said the leadership of the Missouri Senate appears supportive of that level but the leadership of the Missouri House recently proposed no increase.

"It was a major disappointment to all of higher ed," Higdon said.

Higdon said he remains hopeful the leadership of the Senate, including Lincoln Hough and Sandy Crawford, will work to get the governor's proposed increase back on track.

"But, if for some reason that didn't happen, we would have to revisit tuition at a later date," he said.

Employee pay increase proposed

The college has not yet "settled on a number" for the employee pay increase amount but it is expected to be a smaller bump than the last one.

"The pay increase last year was the largest we had done in a while. It was a 4% increase. We have traditionally done 1% or 2%, very seldom 3% or 4%," Higdon said.

He said OTC is still struggling to generate a robust applicant pool to fill certain positions.

OTC concentrates its services and offers in-district tuition to residents in the school districts that are part of its taxing district, which includes Ash Grove, Branson, Clever, Everton, Fordland, Hollister, Logan-Rogersville, Marshfield, Nixa, Ozark, Pleasant Hope, Republic, Springfield, Strafford, Walnut Grove and Willard.

OTC charges tuition based on residential status and types of courses. Tier I courses are general education, Tier II are generally technical courses, and Tier III are generally allied health courses.

Under the proposal, the per-credit-hour amount for in-district students will go to $131 for Tier I, $141 for Tier II, and $153 for Tier III.

Out-of-district students will pay $193 to $211 per credit hour, based on tier level, and students from outside of Missouri will pay $247 to $266 per credit hour, based on tier level.

If approved, international tuition will start at $270 and go to $290 per credit hour, based on tier level.

The college is not recommending any change in the required student fees charged by credit hour or semester.

Want to go?

The Ozarks Technical Community College's Board of Trustees will meet at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Information Commons board room.

The meeting is open to the public.

