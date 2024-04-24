Ostrich at Kansas zoo dies after swallowing employee’s keys

‘She was not just an animal; she was a beloved member of our community’: Karen the ostrich, at the Topeka aoo.

‘She was not just an animal; she was a beloved member of our community’: Karen the ostrich, at the Topeka aoo. Photograph: Brea Schmidt/AP

A popular ostrich at a zoo in Kansas known as the “dancing queen” has died after swallowing an employee’s keys.

The Topeka zoo and conservation center announced the death of Karen on Friday after she “reached beyond her exhibit fence to grab the keys of a staff member” and then swallowed them.

Zoo staff tried both “surgical and non-surgical efforts” after getting expert advice to try to save Karen, but in vain.

“We are devastated by the loss of Karen,” said Fawn Moser, the zoo’s interim director.

The animal care team formed deep bonds with the ostrich, she said. “She was not just an animal; she was a beloved member of our community.”

The zoo said it will investigate how the keys were in reach of the ostrich and will review its protocols regarding safety measures.

Karen had been part of the zoo’s Giraffe & Friends exhibition since March 2023, attracting visitors with water activities such as swimming in the pool and playing in the sprinkler.

“People are saddened at the passing of Karen,” said the zoo’s animal curator, Wrylie Guffey.

“It was hard to not become completely enamored with Karen when you met her, saw her in person, or learned about her on our social media. She was truly an amazing animal who drew you in with her gentle but curious nature and antics.”

Guffey said the zoo was looking for two or three more female ostriches to live in the habitat, which houses giraffe, lesser kudu, bontebok, Thomson’s gazelle and grey crowned cranes. Guests in the Giraffe & Friends habitat can feed the giraffes and view the animals’ playroom, maternity room and training suite.