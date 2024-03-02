Oshkosh Public Museum unveils new logo as it marks 100th year

OSHKOSH ― The city’s latest centenarian is keeping up with the times.

Oshkosh Public Museum has got some new art on display, having unveiled a more modern and trendier logo to celebrate its 100th anniversary in style as part of a new rebrand.

“This is more than just a change in our logo; it represents a renewed energy,” said Museum Director Sarah Phillips in a news release.

“The Oshkosh Public Museum is forward-looking, lively and dedicated to the rich stories that shape our community.”

Going for a more minimalist look, the logo features three lowercase letters — O, P and M — prominently while the middle part of the M serves as the stem for the P.

Wisconsin's oldest living resident: Wisconsin’s oldest living resident, Oshkosh's Ruth Stryzewski, shares keys to long life as she turns 112

The M is brought to the forefront of this new design, replacing an old logo that drew inspiration from the sunrise over Lake Winnebago and the jewel tones of the Tiffany-stained glass landscape window found at the Sawyer Home.

“In talking with community members, we realized that our name was usually shortened to simply ‘The Museum.’ [so] we’re embracing that identity and can’t wait for people to join us at The Museum!” Phillips said.

The rebrand is just one part of a year-long celebration that will see the museum host a series of exhibits, events and programs dubbed “OPM 100.”

Just last month, OPM staged a 1920s-themed exhibit before hosting a “date night” at the museum.

At least three more special exhibits will be held this year, including the opening part to the “Sawyer Saga” March 15, and another three special events capped by the Nov. 8 OPM 100 Reception.

Leap Day: Leap Day mom welcomes Leap Day baby in Oshkosh

“OPM’s next hundred years focuses on creating a community of culture, and offering new ways to explore the regions heritage,” Phillips said.

According to the release, the new logo and rebranding will be implemented across the museum’s website and social media channels throughout the year.

Have a story tip or public interest concern? Contact Justin Marville at jmarville@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: Oshkosh Public Museum has a new logo for 100th anniversary year