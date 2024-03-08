Oshkosh Public Museum earns praise for ‘enduring effect’ as it marks 100 years with centennial celebration

OSHKOSH ― Turns out Oshkosh Public Museum’s biggest piece is the impression it has made in the community.

The museum’s centennial anniversary hasn’t gone without notice. On Thursday, local, county and state leaders gathered at the museum to honor the anniversary and spoke glowingly about OPM while sharing their own personal experiences.

Wisconsin State Assembly Rep. Lori Palmeri, Winnebago County Executive Jon Doemel and Oshkosh City Manager Mark Rohloff shared unique stories during a commendation presentation at the Sawyer House.

Wisconsin State Assembly representative Lori Palmeri (right) making a presentation to Museum Director Sarah Phillips

“This place has a lot of special meaning for me because four generations of my family have come here over the last 20 years, from my 18-year-old granddaughter who was a little one in a stroller to my mom who passed a few years ago,” recalled Palmeri.

“We could bring all four generations together in this accessible, affordable, adventurous place and it's just got a lot of nostalgic meaning for me, so I really appreciate being a part of this.”

The remarks were all in recognition of the lasting impact OPM has had over the last 100 years. Rohloff said he believes the last century has set the museum as a cornerstone of Oshkosh’s cultural legacy.

Oshkosh City manager Mark Rohloff delivers a speech during OPM's official commendation presentation.

Representatives for both U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman were on hand to recognize the museum with an official commendation and present a gold senate seal.

Palmeri, Doemel and Rohloff also made presentations after giving personal accounts of their experiences with the museum.

“I think of the countless stories that have been woven into the fabric of the Oshkosh community, the stories that Oshkosh Public Museum has been privileged to safeguard and share,” Rohloff said.

“These commendations, all of them, just recognize the enduring effect our museum has on this community.”

OPM's centennial celebration: Oshkosh Public Museum is turning 100 with a year of events in 2024, plus more news in your weekly dose

Representative for senator Ron Johnson, Amy Resop, giving OPM an official commendation.

The commendation function served as just one part of a year-long series of events hosted by the museum acknowledging its 100-year anniversary.

OPM kicked off the centennial celebrations last month with a 1920s-themed exhibit before staging a “date night” at the museum’s Sawyer House location.

The museum just recently rebranded its logo and is now set to host three more special exhibits and another three events capped by the Nov. 8 OPM 100 reception.

Winnebago County executive Jon Doemel (right) making a presentation to Museum Director Sarah Phillips.

Museum Director Sarah Phillips explained: “We have this big calendar of events that we’re hoping to engage the community in ways that we haven’t before, so we’re hoping to get new audiences in and meet people where they’re at so we can kind of reintroduce ourselves to community members who maybe don’t know us.

“I’ve only been here a little over two years and to see everything come to life, to see the excitement around our centennial and to see so many elected and local leaders being enthusiastic about it is great,” Phillips added.

Statewide recognition: Oshkosh Public Museum wins statewide award for 2022's Helen Farnsworth Mears exhibit

March 8, OPM was to open the first part of a special exhibition titled “Sawyer Saga — A Trilogy of Exhibitions Chronicles a Family’s Enduring Legacy.”

Oshkosh Public Museum is at 1331 Algoma Blvd. Learn more at oshkoshmuseum.org or call 920-236-5799.

Have a story tip or public interest concern? Contact Justin Marville at jmarville@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: Oshkosh Public Museum earns praise for enduring impact over 100 years