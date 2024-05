TechCrunch

TechCrunch discovered around four dozen "gov.in" website links associated with Indian states, including Bihar, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Mizoram and Telangana that were redirecting to online betting platforms. The scammy links were indexed by search engines, including Google, making the ads easy to find online. The redirecting websites, touted as "Asia's most popular" online betting platform and "the number one online cricket betting app in India," claim to allow betting on games, including cricket tournaments such as the Indian Premier League.