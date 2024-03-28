Osage Hills students can get free online tutoring right now

Osage Hills School District 3 will offer all district students access to an online tutoring program at no cost, beginning immediately.

Osage Hills Public School

The district is partnering with Varsity Tutors for Schools, a leading platform for live online tutoring that integrates interactive study tools, collaborative workspaces, and dynamic learning resources, including:

24/7 On-Demand Chat Tutoring

On-Demand Essay Review

Live Enrichment Classes SAT and ACT Test Prep Classes

Celebrity-Led StarCourse Classes

Self Study Resources

College & Career Readiness Resources

Adaptive Assessments & Personalized Learning Plans

Recorded Enrichment Classes

Osage Hills School District 3 students can access the Varsity Tutors for School platform by visiting Varsity Tutors and using their Google credentials to log in.

“Access to the Varsity Tutors for Schools platform can be an invaluable resource in those moments when students need assistance, but cannot get one-on-one time with their teacher, or when they’re looking for additional study materials that will help them succeed academically,” said Jeannie O’Daniel, Osage Hills Superintendent.

“We’re excited to be supplementing everyday learning with the Varsity Tutors for Schools platform, to help students both during and outside school hours, as well as providing an additional resource for parents who are trying to help their children with homework,” she said.

Over 500 school districts across the country utilize the Varsity Tutors for Schools platform to supplement classroom learning and to effectively close learning gaps.

When students need help with homework or are struggling to solve a problem, they can immediately chat with a tutor, 24/7, to get the help they need. Students can take practice tests and follow personal lesson plans for guided self-study. They can also sign up for expert-led live classes, and learn subjects like Geometry, Middle School Math, Elementary School Reading and more, alongside their peers.

“Varsity Tutors for Schools delivers a rich set of learning options to deploy for all students,” said Anthony Salcito, Chief Institutional Officer at Varsity Tutors for Schools. “Our comprehensive platform access is available to all K-12 schools at no cost, allowing them to budget for targeted intervention with best-in-class high-dosage tutoring options."

The platform is available immediately through June 2030.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Osage Hills school offers students free online tutoring