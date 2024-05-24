New Orleans RTA gets $5M for accessibility upgrades on St. Charles streetcar route

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority is getting more than $5 million for accessibility upgrades for the St. Charles streetcar route.

According to a news release from Congressman Troy Carter, the $5,492,524 grant comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Transit Administration’s All Stations Accessibility Program and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Saints ‘have no issue’ making $11.5M payment for Caesars Superdome renovations

The funds will go toward making stops on the St. Charles streetcar route completely wheelchair accessible.

“By incorporating accessibility improvements that respect the area’s history, the project promises to modernize infrastructure while preserving our unique cultural heritage, benefiting both current and future generations,” said Carter.

The release states the St. Charles streetcar is the “oldest continuously operated urban railway in the United States,” and six stops along the route were adapted to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act in 2020.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.