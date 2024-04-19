New Orleans to join new carjacking task forces, FBI reports

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans will join a new partnership to address carjackings in the Eastern District of Louisiana.

According to the Federal Bureau of New Orleans, the Department of Justice announced seven new carjacking task forces across the country.

An initial carjacking task force has been placed in the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices for the District of Columbia, Northern District of Illinois, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, and Middle District of Florida.

Now, the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices in the following seven districts are announcing the creation of carjacking task forces in their communities:

District of Oregon

Eastern District of Texas

Northern District of Alabama

Northern District of California

Eastern District of Louisiana

Southern District of Mississippi

Western District of Washington

The newly formed task forces will be led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, the FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, working alongside state, local, Tribal, and territorial law enforcement partners.

“The Justice Department has no higher priority than keeping our communities safe. We do so by targeting the most significant drivers of violent crime and by acting as a force multiplier for our state and local law enforcement partners. We’re seeing results — with violent crime declining broadly nationwide,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco.

