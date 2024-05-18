New Orleans City Council staff member wakes to find home vandalized

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans City Council has released a statement regarding threats made to a member of the staff.

The statement reads that on May 16, alleged vandals covered the home of a Jewish city council staff member in red paint, possibly representing blood, in retaliation to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“Regardless of anyone’s passionate feelings on this issue, threats, vandalism, harassment, and violence are not the answer,” said New Orleans City Council members.

City council officials said the family, consisting of two small children, awoke to the sight of their home desecrated.

“All our families deserve to feel safe at home, including public servants who work tirelessly to make our city a better place. We will not tolerate hate in our community,” said New Orleans City Council members.

