Orlando man receives life in prison after ongoing dispute ends with fatal shooting

A judge sentenced Mykenry Francois, 28, to life in prison after an ongoing dispute ended with a fatal shooting.

On July 14, 2021, 22-year-old Bryan Felix, the victim, was a passenger in a vehicle at the intersection of Americana Blvd. and San Antonio Blvd.

Francois was in a separate vehicle behind Felix.

Surveillance footage captured Francois as he exited his car, ran into the road, and fired several shots into the vehicle Felix was in, hitting him multiple times, according to a press release from the state attorney’s office.

Francois fled the scene to a nearby apartment complex while the driver in Felix’s car pulled over to a nearby gas station.

First responders took Felix to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Four days after the shooting, Orange County deputies responded to an unrelated domestic violence call in Francois’ home at 2000 Cabo San Lucas Drive, according to the press release.

Deputies found a gun inside the residence and matched the shell casings from the shooting.

Francois initially denied knowing Felix, but investigators discovered the two were embroiled in a feud.

Francois blamed Felix for breaking his arm with a bat and shooting his brother two days before Felix’s death.

A jury found Francois guilty after a three-day trial.