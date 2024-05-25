Orlando man dies after being ejected from his vehicle following collision with tree

A 42-year-old man died on Friday in a single-vehicle crash in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, the man was driving northbound on Goldenrod Road around 11:45 p.m. approaching Syder Drive in the inside lane.

According to a report, the driver of the Cadillac SRX or an unknown reason, drove off the road and onto the shoulder.

As a result, the SUV collided with a tree and the impact caused the vehicle to overturn several times.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

