Orlando International Airport prepares for big crowds on Memorial Day

Leaders at Orlando International Airport are expecting big crowds for Memorial Day.

The airport says nearly 177,000 people are expected to fly out on Monday.

It follows big crowds that we’ve seen all weekend long.

AAA says Central Florida is the most popular Memorial Day destination again this year.

The Orlando airport is expecting a total of nearly 1 million passengers between last Thursday and Tuesday.

According to the AAA, this is set to be the most crowded Memorial Day weekend at the airport since 2005.

Memorial Day morning started relatively smoothly at OIA, with only around 13 delayed flights and just one cancellation.

