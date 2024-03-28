Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill arrested

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced Thursday morning that Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill was arrested after an investigation into accusations of elderly exploitation and fraud.

Hill, who represents District 5, is accused of exploiting a 96-year-old constituent and faces both civil charges and an ongoing criminal investigation.

FDLE agents said Hill used falsified documents to gain power of attorney over the woman, purchase a home, obtain loans to renovate that home and spent more than $100,000 of the woman’s money on luxuries, including a facelift, perfume and dental surgery.

Read: Regina Hill case: Orange County court delays hearing

They also said that while she spent money to renovate the home that she was staying in rent-free -- outside of her district -- Hill’s own home remained in a dilapidated state.

Earlier this month, a judge ordered Hill to stay away from the victim and away from the home at which Hill was residing. The judge scheduled an evidentiary hearing Wednesday to determine if the emergency injunction should be extended.

Read: Notary claims document at center of Hill investigation was altered

As of Tuesday afternoon, the hearing had been rescheduled for April 5, sources in the court administration said.

Hill has called the accusations made against her false but refrained from further comment. She has skipped public appearances since the accusations against her were made public by Channel 9.

Read: Document: FLDE’s accusations against Orlando commissioner Regina Hill

As of this week, Hill has brought on a second attorney in the case. Nicole Benjamin has been hired as co-counsel alongside Warren Lindsey. According to the documentation filed with the court, Benjamin appears to be taking lead on the civil side of Hill’s case.

Hill’s attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the case Wednesday.

Read: Facelift, perfume & IV: Orlando commissioner investigated for exploiting 96-year-old woman

FDLE said it will host a news conference at 2 p.m. to provide details on her arrest. Click here to watch it live once it begins.

Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at Noon for live updates to this developing story.

Read our recent coverage on Hill below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.