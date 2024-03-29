Oregon Sen. Wyden talks with KOIN 6 News: CHIPS Act, child tax credit, Crater Lake, elections

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) sat down with KOIN 6 News Thursday night to talk about pressing issues in Oregon and Washington D.C.

In a talk with KOIN 6 News anchor Jeff Gianola, the pair chatted about everything from elections to Crater Lake to working across the aisle to push for a child tax credit bill.

He also discussed the recently passed CHIPS and Science Act, aimed at bolstering the semiconductor industry in the U.S.

