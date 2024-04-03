Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek to seek guidance from ethics commission around first lady's role

Gov. Tina Kotek, in September 2023 at Mahonia Hall with First Lady Aimee Kotek Wilson and their dog, Teddy, said Wednesday she will ask the Oregon Government Ethics Commission what is appropriate for the role of the first spouse.

Gov. Tina Kotek said Wednesday that she is sending questions seeking clarification on what is appropriate for the role of the first spouse to the Oregon Government Ethics Commission, which is reviewing a complaint against the governor related to questions about her wife's role in her administration.

Details about the complaint, including when it was filed and exactly what the complaint alleges, are not yet publicly available. The commission has 60 days to complete a preliminary review of the complaint and determine if it will investigate. A report of the preliminary review will be presented during an executive session of the commission.

The questions the governor's office is preparing for the ethics commission and its response will be public.

“We hope that will provide clarity for everybody,” Kotek said.

Role of governor's spouses differs from state to state

Kotek reiterated seeking guidance on understanding the role of the first spouse, in part, after seeing what other first spouses were doing while traveling to National Governors Association meetings. First Lady Aimee Kotek Wilson attended the 2024 NGA First Spouses Retreat in Salt Lake City last week.

In neighboring California, First Partner Jennifer Siebel has several staff members supporting her. The California governor’s office confirmed six members including a chief of staff assist the office. In Washington, there is one staff member — the executive residence administrator — who helps Trudi Inslee manage her calendar, according to Inslee's office.

In Utah, the first lady has three staff members including an assistant, director of initiatives and a governor's mansion manager.

3 top aides depart from Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek's office

OPB and Willamette Week reports tied the departure of three of Kotek’s top aides to friction over Kotek Wilson's involvement in the governor's office. Kotek declined to comment Wednesday on the departures.

March 29 was the last day for Kotek’s chief of staff, Andrea Cooper, who also worked as former Gov. Kate Brown’s deputy chief of staff and joined Kotek’s office after her 2022 election. On Monday, special advisor Abby Tibbs returned to Oregon Health and Science University, and on Friday, deputy chief of staff Lindsey O’Brien is scheduled to go on leave.

In a March 22 release announcing Cooper’s departure, Kotek thanked her and wished her well in “future endeavors.”

Chris Warner, deputy chief of staff for public administration, is acting chief of staff during the leadership transitions.

New aide joins office to explore creation of Office of First Spouse

Meliah Masiba, the Department of Administrative Services' legislative director, joined the governor’s office on March 25 as a temporary advisor for six months.

The governor's office has said Masiba's salary will remain the same — nearly $12,000 a month — while solely exploring "the establishment of the office of the First Spouse" and supporting Kotek Wilson in her official capacity as a public official.

Kotek's office did not respond directly to questions from the Statesman Journal about how and why Masiba was selected for the temporary role. A public records request is under review.

What is First Lady Aimee Kotek Wilson's official capacity?

Kotek Wilson is not a paid state employee and does not hold outside employment. She has a master's degree of social work from Portland State University.

Masiba nor Kotek Wilson's scheduler reports directly to the first lady. Her scheduler reports to the director of operations and Masiba reports to Warner, the governor's acting chief of staff.

Kotek Wilson joined Kotek on a tour visiting every county in Oregon during Kotek's first year as governor, and she’s joining Kotek as she visits all of the state’s nine federally recognized tribal nations.

Last week, during a day-long visit with the Confederated Tribes of Siletz, Kotek Wilson sat in on a conversation about behavioral health and what the Confederated Tribes of Siletz is doing to address fentanyl in the community, Kotek said.

Kotek Wilson also has attended several behavioral health meetings, attends weekly meetings related to Kotek's schedule and travel, and occasionally attends events on behalf of the governor's office.

"But at the end of the day, I make all the policy decisions. I was elected. I'm the governor, the buck stops with me. Policy decisions and choices are mine and mine alone," Kotek said Wednesday.

Kotek also directed the Oregon State Police in March to provide protective security for Kotek Wilson for events when she represents the governor's office. The governor said Wednesday that her request is in line with state policy to keep members of the first family safe.

“It is commonplace in other states that first spouses have security protection,” Kotek said.

Additional clear policies and procedures around Kotek Wilson's role in her wife's administration are a work in progress, the governor said.

“There has been no guidance from the OGEC on what is appropriate for the role of a first spouse since the first spouse was made a public official,” Kotek said.

Dianne Lugo covers the Oregon Legislature and equity issues. Reach her at dlugo@statesmanjournal.com or on X @DianneLu

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Tina Kotek working with ethics commission on first lady's role