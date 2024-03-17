Oregon 2024 Third Congressional District candidates respond to questionnaire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After Oregon Rep. Earl Blumenauer announced he will not seek reelection, KOIN 6 News contacted all candidates who have filed to run for Oregon’s Third Congressional District in 2024 and asked them to answer the following questions:

Why are you running for office?

What is your prior government/civic experience?

In your opinion, what are the top three issues facing the Third District and the state of Oregon?

In your opinion, what is going right in the Third District and Oregon? How do you plan to build on it?

Some candidates did not respond to KOIN’s request. Below are links to the responses from candidates who chose to answer the questions.

Susheela Jayapal

Michael Jonas

Eddy Morales

Rachel Rand

Nolan Bylenga

Maxine Dexter

Ricardo Barajas

Oregon’s primary election is May 21, followed by the general election Nov. 5.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.