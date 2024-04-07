Oregon 2024 secretary of state candidates respond to questionnaire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – While Oregon Secretary of State LaVonne Griffin-Valade finishes the remaining months of her term (following former Secretary of State Shemia Fagan’s resignation) KOIN 6 News contacted all candidates who filed to run for secretary of state in 2024 and asked them to answer the following questions:

Why are you running for secretary of state? If elected, what would be your top priorities?

What is your prior government/civic experience?

Sometimes, the secretary of state has to decide whether to remove candidates from the ballot. How would you have handled the decision whether to remove former President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot and the decision to remove 2022 gubernatorial candidate Nick Kristoff?

In 2023, Secretary of State LaVonne Griffin-Valade joined the nationwide #TrustedInfo2024 campaign to increase trust in election officials amid the spread of misinformation surrounding elections and voter information. If elected, how would you build trust in Oregon elections?

A Reed College study, published in 2023, found county election offices in Oregon are struggling to retain and recruit workers amid a “toxic” political landscape, inadequate funding, and a rapidly changing workload. How will you support Oregon election workers?

What do you think is going right in the secretary of state’s office? How would you build on it?

What changes do you want to bring to the Oregon Secretary of State’s office?

Some candidates did not respond to KOIN’s request. Below are links to the responses from candidates who chose to answer the questions. This story will be updated if we receive more.

Tobias Read

Dave Stauffer

James Crary

Dennis Linthicum

Tim McCloud

The Oregon primary election is May 21, followed by the general election Nov. 5.

