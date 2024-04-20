Orchard Park man accused of DWI with 8-month-old infant in vehicle

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Orchard Park man was charged with DWI after he was allegedly found Friday unconscious at the wheel of a running vehicle with an 8-month-old child in the backseat, the Orchard Park Police Department announced.

Police said they received a call around 5:45 p.m. about an occupied vehicle with the engine running stopped in the middle of Hobby Lane. Officers allegedly found 34-year-old Thomas Gugino unconscious in the vehicle’s driver seat with an infant in the back.

Officers were able to wake Gugino and had him exit the vehicle when they allegedly noticed a white powdery substance on his nose. Gugino is alleged to have told officers the powder was from him snorting a Xanax, according to police.

Further investigation revealed that Gugino was allegedly under the influence of drugs, and he was promptly taken into custody. Police said he refused a blood test.

The 8-month-old child was unharmed and turned over to a relative.

Gugino was charged with:

Aggravated DWI with a child in the vehicle

DWI drugs

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

Endangering the welfare of a child

Stopping/standing upon highway

Gugino was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

