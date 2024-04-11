Orban Opponent Peter Magyar Gets Green Light to Run in Elections

(Bloomberg) -- Peter Magyar, who’s seeking to take on Hungary’s nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, said his bid to register for European Parliament and municipal elections has been approved.

Magyar couldn’t register a new organization because he is entering the race too close to the vote. Instead, he filed to compete in the June 9 ballots as part of the already existing, but virtually unknown Respect and Freedom party.

The application received preliminary approval from the election authority, Magyar said on his Facebook page Thursday.

Magyar, who this month held one of the largest anti-government protests since Orban’s return to power in 2010, aims to use the European ballot to eclipse opposition rivals and become the de facto challenger to the premier.

A former insider in Orban’s ruling circles, Magyar has risen to fame after turning into a whistleblower in February when he called out alleged corruption and abuse of power on the part of senior officials.

