Orange Mound residents react to block party shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The investigation continues into Saturday evening’s mass shooting at Orange Mound Park that resulted in the deaths of two people and injured six others.

As police try to piece together what transpired, the community is still reeling from the tragedy.

“I can’t believe a mass shooting,” Reverend Reginald Tucker said. “When they say mass shooting, do you know how deep that is?”

Reverend Tucker is the director of Orange Mound Outreach Ministries which is located less than half a mile away from where the shooting happened.

“I heard it all the way in Cherokee. All the gunshots,” Tucker said.

When WREG returned to the scene on Sunday, reminders of the shooting were still intact, from detectives searching for clues to the entire park being blocked off with crime scene tape.

Police presence at Orange Mound Park following the block party shooting.

A far cry from the state of the park just a couple of days ago.

“Mostly every day it’s a good atmosphere,” Tucker said. “Kids can come. They put the new splash pad up, but are we going to let our kids come out here and play now?”

On Saturday night, Interim Police Chief CJ Davis filled the public in with information officers were able to obtain.

Police say there were up to 300 people at the block party, but they did not have a permit for the event.

Chief Davis said they know there were at least two gunmen.

Police confirmed that the six victims who were hospitalized are in stable condition.

Police have not given a motive for the shooting, but residents who asked not to be identified did share their thoughts on what they believe happened.

“Whatever the reason was, it was gang-related or whatever, it was a lot of innocent people standing there,” one resident said.

They also told WREG that several children were at the block party.

Videos on social media from the event show crowds of people wielding guns.

Those who live nearby say many of the people seen with guns are teenagers who live in the community.

“They’re straight violent on a look, on a word, on anything. It goes straight (to) violence,” a resident said. “A lot of this could be stopped simply by the moms, the dads, the guardians you know talking to the kids.”

The police have not announced any arrests.

Chief Davis is asking anyone with video of the shooting to send it to Memphis Police. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

